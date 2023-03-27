Two struggling teams meet when the New York Knicks (42-33) host the Houston Rockets (18-57) on March 27, 2023. The Knicks will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rockets, who have lost five straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Rockets.

Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48% the Rockets allow to opponents.

New York is 17-12 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fourth.

The Knicks put up 115.3 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets allow.

New York is 19-10 when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are posting 116.6 points per game this season at home, which is 2.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (114).

When playing at home, New York is ceding 0.2 more points per game (112.9) than in away games (112.7).

When it comes to total threes made, the Knicks have fared worse in home games this year, draining 12.1 three-pointers per game, compared to 12.7 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.7% clip on the road.

Knicks Injuries