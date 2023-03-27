The New York Knicks (42-33) and the Houston Rockets (18-57) are scheduled to meet on Monday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Julius Randle and Jalen Green are two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks fell to the Magic on Thursday, 111-106. Their high scorer was Immanuel Quickley with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 25 5 7 2 1 2 Quentin Grimes 25 5 6 3 0 5 Julius Randle 23 9 4 0 2 2

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces his squad in both points (25.4) and rebounds (10.1) per game, and also averages 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson puts up a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 23.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett posts 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 9.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Quickley posts 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 26.1 7.9 4.2 0.6 0.2 2.7 Immanuel Quickley 18.1 4.8 4.2 1.3 0.3 2.3 RJ Barrett 21.4 5 2.5 0.2 0.4 1.3 Josh Hart 10.5 7.8 4.1 1.4 0.2 1.1 Mitchell Robinson 6.8 9.1 0.6 0.9 1.4 0

