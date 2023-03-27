The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, take on the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson tallied two points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-106 loss versus the Magic.

In this article, we break down Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 6.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.1 Assists -- 0.8 0.6 PRA -- 17.2 16.5 PR 16.5 16.4 15.9



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Mitchell Robinson has made 3.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.4% of his team's total makes.

Robinson's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.9 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Rockets concede 118.6 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Rockets give up 41.3 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Rockets are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 33 6 12 1 0 3 3

