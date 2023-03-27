The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, take the court versus the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 111-106 loss versus the Magic, Barrett tallied 10 points.

In this piece we'll examine Barrett's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.7 21.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.5 PRA 27.5 27.5 28.9 PR 24.5 24.8 26.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Rockets

Barrett has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 16.4% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.3 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Rockets concede 118.6 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.3 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 25.9 assists per contest, the Rockets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Rockets are the worst team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2021 25 11 1 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.