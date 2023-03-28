The New York Rangers (43-20-10) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) on Tuesday, with the Rangers coming off a victory and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.

Tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH to take in the action as the Rangers and Blue Jackets hit the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/16/2023 Blue Jackets Rangers 3-1 NYR
10/23/2022 Rangers Blue Jackets 5-1 CBJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 196 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
  • The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 243 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 37 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 73 24 58 82 96 30 23.1%
Mika Zibanejad 73 37 42 79 59 47 49.1%
Adam Fox 73 11 54 65 72 82 -
Vincent Trocheck 73 19 36 55 57 50 56.2%
Patrick Kane 66 20 34 54 58 27 50%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 284 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets have 195 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 5.3 goals per game (53 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 70 18 49 67 45 43 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 61 25 18 43 24 24 55%
Jack Roslovic 69 9 32 41 40 27 45.1%
Kent Johnson 69 15 22 37 32 21 27.3%

