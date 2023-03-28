How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (43-20-10) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) on Tuesday, with the Rangers coming off a victory and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.
Tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH to take in the action as the Rangers and Blue Jackets hit the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Rangers
|3-1 NYR
|10/23/2022
|Rangers
|Blue Jackets
|5-1 CBJ
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 196 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 243 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 37 goals over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|73
|24
|58
|82
|96
|30
|23.1%
|Mika Zibanejad
|73
|37
|42
|79
|59
|47
|49.1%
|Adam Fox
|73
|11
|54
|65
|72
|82
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|73
|19
|36
|55
|57
|50
|56.2%
|Patrick Kane
|66
|20
|34
|54
|58
|27
|50%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 284 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 195 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 5.3 goals per game (53 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|70
|18
|49
|67
|45
|43
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|61
|25
|18
|43
|24
|24
|55%
|Jack Roslovic
|69
|9
|32
|41
|40
|27
|45.1%
|Kent Johnson
|69
|15
|22
|37
|32
|21
|27.3%
