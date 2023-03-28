The New York Rangers (43-20-10) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) on Tuesday, with the Rangers coming off a victory and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.

Tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH to take in the action as the Rangers and Blue Jackets hit the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/16/2023 Blue Jackets Rangers 3-1 NYR 10/23/2022 Rangers Blue Jackets 5-1 CBJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 196 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 243 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 37 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 73 24 58 82 96 30 23.1% Mika Zibanejad 73 37 42 79 59 47 49.1% Adam Fox 73 11 54 65 72 82 - Vincent Trocheck 73 19 36 55 57 50 56.2% Patrick Kane 66 20 34 54 58 27 50%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 284 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 195 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 5.3 goals per game (53 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players