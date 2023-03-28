The New York Rangers (43-20-10), coming off a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets lost to the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 in their last game.

The Rangers are 8-1-1 in the last 10 contests, totaling 37 total goals (six power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%). They have allowed 19 goals to their opponents.

Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-410)

Rangers (-410) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-3.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 43-20-10 overall and 10-10-20 in overtime matchups.

In the 26 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-7-8 record (good for 30 points).

Looking at the 10 times this season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they have a 2-7-1 record, good for five points.

New York has scored a pair of goals in 18 games this season (4-6-8 record, 16 points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 43 times, and are 37-5-1 in those games (to record 75 points).

In the 28 games when New York has scored a single power-play goal, it went 21-5-2 to register 44 points.

In the 39 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 23-14-2 (48 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 20-5-8 to register 48 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.71 29th 4th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.94 31st 16th 31.7 Shots 29.7 25th 7th 29.4 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 9th 22.4% Power Play % 18.8% 24th 13th 80.4% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.