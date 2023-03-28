The New York Rangers (43-20-10), coming off a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets fell to the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 in their last outing.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-380) Blue Jackets (+310) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have a 31-19 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 79.2% in this matchup.

New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 33 of 73 games this season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 243 (12th) Goals 195 (29th) 196 (4th) Goals Allowed 284 (31st) 50 (13th) Power Play Goals 36 (27th) 40 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.

Rangers Advanced Stats

Three of New York's past 10 games hit the over.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers offense's 243 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league play, conceding 196 goals to rank fourth.

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +47 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.