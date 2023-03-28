Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (43-20-10), coming off a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets fell to the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 in their last outing.
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-380)
|Blue Jackets (+310)
|6.5
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have a 31-19 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 79.2% in this matchup.
- New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 33 of 73 games this season.
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|243 (12th)
|Goals
|195 (29th)
|196 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|284 (31st)
|50 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (27th)
|40 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (22nd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- Three of New York's past 10 games hit the over.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Rangers offense's 243 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league play, conceding 196 goals to rank fourth.
- The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +47 this season.
