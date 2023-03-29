Cameron Johnson and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 119-106 loss against the Magic, Johnson had 10 points.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.9 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.7 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA 21.5 20.8 20.7 PR 19.5 19.1 18.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Cameron Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Rockets

Johnson's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.8 points per game, the Rockets are the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Rockets concede 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the league.

The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 14.7 makes per game, worst in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 24 8 2 3 2 0 2 10/30/2022 31 19 7 1 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Johnson or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.