The Brooklyn Nets, with Dorian Finney-Smith, match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 119-106 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Finney-Smith put up two points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will look at Finney-Smith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.2 6.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 14.5 11.4 PR 11.5 13 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Rockets

Finney-Smith's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked 29th in the NBA, allowing 118.8 points per contest.

The Rockets allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the league.

The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, allowing 26 assists per contest.

The Rockets are the worst team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 26 2 2 3 0 0 2 11/16/2022 38 7 8 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.