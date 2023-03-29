The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, match up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 137-115 win over the Rockets, Randle totaled 26 points.

In this article we will break down Randle's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.4 25.6 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 7.4 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.1 PRA 38.5 39.5 37.1 PR 34.5 35.4 33 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.5



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

Randle is responsible for taking 21.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.8 per game.

Randle is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Randle's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.9 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.9 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.