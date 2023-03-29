On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the New York Knicks (43-33) take the court against the Miami Heat (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSUN

MSG and BSSUN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks average 115.6 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.8 per outing (13th in the NBA). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Heat put up 108.9 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.9 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -72 scoring differential.

These teams rack up 224.5 points per game between them, 1.5 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 222.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has put together a 42-33-1 record against the spread this season.

Miami has compiled a 27-45-4 record against the spread this season.

Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000 Heat +9000 +4000 -751

