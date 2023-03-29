Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the New York Knicks (43-33) take the court against the Miami Heat (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSUN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-5)
|223
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-5.5)
|222.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-5)
|223
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Knicks (-3.5)
|-
|-170
|+145
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Knicks average 115.6 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.8 per outing (13th in the NBA). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.
- The Heat put up 108.9 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.9 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -72 scoring differential.
- These teams rack up 224.5 points per game between them, 1.5 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 222.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has put together a 42-33-1 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has compiled a 27-45-4 record against the spread this season.
Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+8000
|+3000
|-10000
|Heat
|+9000
|+4000
|-751
