On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the New York Knicks (43-33) take the court against the Miami Heat (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSUN
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-5) 223 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-5.5) 222.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-5) 223 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-3.5) - -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Knicks average 115.6 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.8 per outing (13th in the NBA). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.
  • The Heat put up 108.9 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.9 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -72 scoring differential.
  • These teams rack up 224.5 points per game between them, 1.5 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to average 222.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York has put together a 42-33-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has compiled a 27-45-4 record against the spread this season.

Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000
Heat +9000 +4000 -751

Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.