The New York Knicks (43-33) play the Miami Heat (40-36) as 5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSUN

MSG and BSSUN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 5)

Knicks (- 5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Knicks' .553 ATS win percentage (42-33-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .355 mark (27-45-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 43.8% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 5 or more (45.5%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (46.1% of the time) as New York and its opponents (52.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 6-15, while the Knicks are 24-13 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

This year, New York is scoring 115.6 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.8 points per contest (13th-ranked).

The Knicks are dishing out just 22.6 dimes per contest, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Knicks rank 12th in the NBA with 12.5 three-pointers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd with a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land.

New York has taken 60.1% two-pointers and 39.9% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 70.1% are two-pointers and 29.9% are three-pointers.

