The New York Knicks (43-33) hit the court against the Miami Heat (40-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -4.5 223.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 43 times.
  • The average total in New York's matchups this year is 228.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Knicks have gone 42-34-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 35 games this season and won 23 (65.7%) of those contests.
  • This season, New York has won 12 of its 18 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Heat Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 43 56.6% 115.6 224.5 112.8 222.7 224.8
Heat 27 35.5% 108.9 224.5 109.9 222.7 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • Four of Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • At home, New York has a worse record against the spread (18-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-14-0).
  • The 115.6 points per game the Knicks record are 5.7 more points than the Heat allow (109.9).
  • New York has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 32-18 record overall when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 42-34 9-10 40-36
Heat 27-49 7-7 36-40

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Heat
115.6
Points Scored (PG)
 108.9
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-14
32-18
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 18-8
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.9
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-33
27-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-21

