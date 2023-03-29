The New York Knicks (43-33) hit the court against the Miami Heat (40-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 43 times.

The average total in New York's matchups this year is 228.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks have gone 42-34-0 ATS this season.

New York has been the favorite in 35 games this season and won 23 (65.7%) of those contests.

This season, New York has won 12 of its 18 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Heat Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 43 56.6% 115.6 224.5 112.8 222.7 224.8 Heat 27 35.5% 108.9 224.5 109.9 222.7 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

Four of Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

At home, New York has a worse record against the spread (18-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-14-0).

The 115.6 points per game the Knicks record are 5.7 more points than the Heat allow (109.9).

New York has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 32-18 record overall when scoring more than 109.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 42-34 9-10 40-36 Heat 27-49 7-7 36-40

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Heat 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 108.9 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-14 32-18 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-8 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-33 27-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.