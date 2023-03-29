Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (43-33) hit the court against the Miami Heat (40-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-4.5
|223.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 43 times.
- The average total in New York's matchups this year is 228.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks have gone 42-34-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been the favorite in 35 games this season and won 23 (65.7%) of those contests.
- This season, New York has won 12 of its 18 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|43
|56.6%
|115.6
|224.5
|112.8
|222.7
|224.8
|Heat
|27
|35.5%
|108.9
|224.5
|109.9
|222.7
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
- Four of Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- At home, New York has a worse record against the spread (18-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-14-0).
- The 115.6 points per game the Knicks record are 5.7 more points than the Heat allow (109.9).
- New York has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 32-18 record overall when scoring more than 109.9 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|42-34
|9-10
|40-36
|Heat
|27-49
|7-7
|36-40
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|115.6
|108.9
|12
|30
|31-19
|12-14
|32-18
|18-8
|112.8
|109.9
|13
|2
|27-1
|23-33
|27-1
|35-21
