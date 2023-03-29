The New York Knicks (43-33) have three players on the injury report, including Jalen Brunson, in their matchup against the Miami Heat (40-36) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Knicks secured a 137-115 victory over the Rockets. Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 40 points for the Knicks in the win.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Hand 23.8 3.6 6.2 Derrick Rose PG Questionable Illness 5.6 1.5 1.7 Duane Washington Jr. SG Out Hip 7.9 1.2 2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Neck), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Gabe Vincent: Questionable (Back), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSUN

Knicks Season Insights

The 115.6 points per game the Knicks put up are 5.7 more points than the Heat allow (109.9).

When New York totals more than 109.9 points, it is 32-18.

On offense, the Knicks have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 116.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.

New York connects on 12.5 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 35% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4 224.5

