The Miami Heat (40-36) play the New York Knicks (43-33) at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2023.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: Bally Sports

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Heat allow to opponents.

New York is 18-12 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Knicks average 115.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 109.9 the Heat allow.

When New York puts up more than 109.9 points, it is 32-18.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 117.2 points per game, compared to 114 per game on the road.

Defensively New York has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 112.9 points per game, compared to 112.7 in away games.

The Knicks are draining 12.2 threes per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging in road games (12.7). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.4% when playing at home and 34.7% in away games.

Knicks Injuries