Julius Randle and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (43-33) and the Miami Heat (40-36) meet at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks topped the Rockets on Monday, 137-115. Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 40 points (and chipped in nine assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 40 2 9 1 1 5 Julius Randle 26 4 3 1 0 3 RJ Barrett 19 3 5 1 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces his squad in both points (25.4) and rebounds (10) per game, and also puts up 4.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson puts up a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 23.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

RJ Barrett averages 19.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Quickley is posting 14.1 points, 3.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Josh Hart is posting 9.9 points, 3.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 25.6 7.4 4.1 0.6 0.2 2.5 Immanuel Quickley 18.3 4.2 4.4 1 0.2 2.3 RJ Barrett 20.4 4.2 2.7 0.2 0.3 1.1 Josh Hart 10.4 7.5 4.1 1.6 0.4 1.1 Quentin Grimes 12 3.1 2.5 0.8 0.4 2.7

