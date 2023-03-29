The Brooklyn Nets, with Mikal Bridges, take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Bridges produced 44 points and six rebounds in a 119-106 loss versus the Magic.

In this article, we look at Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 19.7 27.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.8 Assists 2.5 3.3 1.8 PRA 32.5 27.4 32.6 PR 30.5 24.1 30.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Mikal Bridges' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Rockets

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are 29th in the league, giving up 118.8 points per contest.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26 assists per contest.

Conceding 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst squad in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 36 30 0 5 4 2 1 12/13/2022 38 18 3 3 2 0 2 12/2/2022 37 22 8 2 3 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 1 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bridges or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.