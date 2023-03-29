Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 137-115 win against the Rockets, Robinson put up three points, six rebounds and three blocks.

In this article we will look at Robinson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.3 5.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 8.3 Assists -- 0.8 0.6 PRA -- 17.1 14.7 PR 14.5 16.3 14.1



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 3.6% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.5 per contest.

Robinson's Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.9 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per contest.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 25 10 8 1 0 3 0 3/3/2023 33 2 5 0 0 1 2

