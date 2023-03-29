Nets vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Houston Rockets (18-58) will hope to end a five-game road slide when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (40-35), airing at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nets vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet SW
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nets (-10.5)
|229
|-600
|+450
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nets (-10.5)
|229.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nets (-10.5)
|229
|-588
|+425
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nets (-11.5)
|230.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nets vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Nets average 113.4 points per game (19th in the league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +45 scoring differential overall.
- The Rockets have a -645 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 110.4 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 118.8 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.
- These teams are scoring 223.8 points per game between them, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow 231.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
- Houston has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.
Nets and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+50000
|+13000
|-1587
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.