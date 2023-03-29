On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Houston Rockets (18-58) will hope to end a five-game road slide when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (40-35), airing at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet SW

YES and SportsNet SW Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nets average 113.4 points per game (19th in the league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +45 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets have a -645 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 110.4 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 118.8 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

These teams are scoring 223.8 points per game between them, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 231.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Houston has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.

Nets and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +50000 +13000 -1587 Rockets - - -

