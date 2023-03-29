Nets vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (40-35) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-58) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Nets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet SW
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 121 - Rockets 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Nets (- 10.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (229.5)
- The Nets (40-35-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 15.1% more often than the Rockets (29-43-4) this year.
- Brooklyn (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (50%) than Houston (5-15) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (25%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents do it more often (48.7% of the time) than Brooklyn and its opponents (45.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nets are 27-12, a better tally than the Rockets have recorded (16-56) as moneyline underdogs.
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn ranks 19th in the NBA with 113.4 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 13th with 112.8 points allowed per game.
- So far this season, the Nets rank 14th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.3 per game.
- The Nets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38%. They rank ninth in the league by draining 12.7 three-pointers per contest.
- Brooklyn has taken 60.5% two-pointers and 39.5% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.3% are two-pointers and 30.7% are three-pointers.
