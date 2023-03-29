The Brooklyn Nets (40-35) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-58) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet SW

YES and SportsNet SW Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 121 - Rockets 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 10.5)

Nets (- 10.5) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



The Nets (40-35-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 15.1% more often than the Rockets (29-43-4) this year.

Brooklyn (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (50%) than Houston (5-15) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (25%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents do it more often (48.7% of the time) than Brooklyn and its opponents (45.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nets are 27-12, a better tally than the Rockets have recorded (16-56) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn ranks 19th in the NBA with 113.4 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 13th with 112.8 points allowed per game.

So far this season, the Nets rank 14th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.3 per game.

The Nets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38%. They rank ninth in the league by draining 12.7 three-pointers per contest.

Brooklyn has taken 60.5% two-pointers and 39.5% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.3% are two-pointers and 30.7% are three-pointers.

