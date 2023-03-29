The Houston Rockets (18-58) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they look to break a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Nets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -11.5 229.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 30 times.

Brooklyn has an average total of 226.2 in its outings this year, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nets have a 40-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has been the favorite in 38 games this season and won 26 (68.4%) of those contests.

Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 86.7% chance to win.

Nets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 30 40% 113.4 223.8 112.8 231.6 226.6 Rockets 32 42.1% 110.4 223.8 118.8 231.6 229.5

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Brooklyn has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 35 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.

The 113.4 points per game the Nets score are 5.4 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 118.8 points, it is 17-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Nets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 40-35 1-1 34-41 Rockets 31-45 4-12 37-39

Nets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Rockets 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 17-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-14 18-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-18 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 24-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-10 27-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-16

