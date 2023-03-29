Nets vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-58) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they look to break a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.
Nets vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-11.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 30 times.
- Brooklyn has an average total of 226.2 in its outings this year, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nets have a 40-35-0 record against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has been the favorite in 38 games this season and won 26 (68.4%) of those contests.
- Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 86.7% chance to win.
Nets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|30
|40%
|113.4
|223.8
|112.8
|231.6
|226.6
|Rockets
|32
|42.1%
|110.4
|223.8
|118.8
|231.6
|229.5
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Brooklyn has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 35 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.
- The 113.4 points per game the Nets score are 5.4 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 118.8 points, it is 17-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nets vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|40-35
|1-1
|34-41
|Rockets
|31-45
|4-12
|37-39
Nets vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Nets
|Rockets
|113.4
|110.4
|19
|29
|17-7
|17-14
|18-6
|13-18
|112.8
|118.8
|13
|29
|24-12
|17-10
|27-9
|11-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.