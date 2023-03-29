The Houston Rockets (18-58) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they look to break a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Nets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -11.5 229.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 30 times.
  • Brooklyn has an average total of 226.2 in its outings this year, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nets have a 40-35-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Brooklyn has been the favorite in 38 games this season and won 26 (68.4%) of those contests.
  • Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 86.7% chance to win.

Nets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 30 40% 113.4 223.8 112.8 231.6 226.6
Rockets 32 42.1% 110.4 223.8 118.8 231.6 229.5

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Brooklyn has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 35 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.
  • The 113.4 points per game the Nets score are 5.4 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 118.8 points, it is 17-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Nets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nets and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 40-35 1-1 34-41
Rockets 31-45 4-12 37-39

Nets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Rockets
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 110.4
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
17-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-14
18-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-18
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.8
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
24-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-10
27-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-16

