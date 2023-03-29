As they prepare for a matchup with the Houston Rockets (18-58), the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29 at Barclays Center.

The Nets enter this matchup after a 119-106 loss to the Magic on Sunday. Mikal Bridges recorded 44 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Edmond Sumner SG Questionable Hip 7.5 1.5 1.4 Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet SW

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.8 the Rockets allow.

Brooklyn is 18-6 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nets have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 113.4 they've put up over the course of this year.

Brooklyn knocks down 12.7 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.0. It shoots 38.0% from deep while its opponents hit 37.2% from long range.

The Nets record 114.5 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the league), while allowing 112.5 points per 100 possessions (18th in the NBA).

Nets vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -10.5 228.5

