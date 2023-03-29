The Houston Rockets (18-58) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and SportsNet SW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Rockets.

Nets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Nets Stats Insights

This season, the Nets have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 48.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 31-9 overall.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

The 113.4 points per game the Nets average are 5.4 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.8).

When Brooklyn totals more than 118.8 points, it is 18-6.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Nets average 113.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.5 points per game on the road.

Brooklyn is giving up 110.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (115.1).

The Nets are making 13.2 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.2% points better than they're averaging on the road (12.4 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Nets Injuries