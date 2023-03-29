The Brooklyn Nets (40-35) and the Houston Rockets (18-58) are slated to match up on Wednesday at Barclays Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Green are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Bridges, Green and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets lost to the Magic on Sunday, 119-106. Bridges scored a team-high 44 points (and contributed one assist and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 44 6 1 1 1 6 Cameron Thomas 18 2 2 0 0 0 Cameron Johnson 10 3 1 0 1 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges paces his team in points per contest (19.7), and also puts up 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie paces the Nets at 6.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 17.5 points.

Nicolas Claxton leads the Nets at 9.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 12.5 points.

Royce O'Neale posts 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith is putting up 8.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 27 3.8 1.8 0.7 0.5 2.8 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.7 3.9 9.3 1 0.2 1.2 Nicolas Claxton 12.3 8.5 2.3 0.6 1.9 0 Cameron Johnson 13 4.5 1.9 1.2 0.3 1.9 Royce O'Neale 7.5 5.3 2.2 0.9 0.4 1.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.