Nicolas Claxton plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 119-106 loss against the Magic, Claxton had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Let's break down Claxton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.8 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA 23.5 23.5 26.3 PR 21.5 21.7 23.9



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Rockets

Claxton has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 8.4% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Claxton's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Rockets give up 118.8 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Rockets have allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the NBA.

The Rockets give up 26 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 29 18 13 1 0 4 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.