The New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 137-115 win over the Rockets, Grimes totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.2 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.1 Assists -- 2.0 2.5 PRA -- 15.4 17.6 PR 12.5 13.4 15.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Quentin Grimes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Heat

Grimes has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.6% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Grimes' Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.9 points per game.

The Heat concede 42 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 13.2 makes per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 26 22 2 1 6 0 0 3/3/2023 25 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 37 17 4 3 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Grimes or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.