RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks will be taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barrett, in his most recent game (March 27 win against the Rockets) posted 19 points and five assists.

Below we will look at Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.7 20.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.7 PRA 26.5 27.5 27.3 PR 24.5 24.7 24.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.1



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

Barrett is responsible for taking 16.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 100.9.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.2 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

