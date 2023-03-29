Royce O'Neale and the Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last action, a 129-100 win over the Heat, O'Neale put up eight points and two blocks.

Now let's break down O'Neale's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.9 8.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 6.6 Assists 2.5 3.7 2.8 PRA -- 17.7 18.3 PR 11.5 14 15.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.0



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Rockets

O'Neale is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

O'Neale's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the 29th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 118.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets have allowed 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, conceding 26 assists per contest.

Conceding 14.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the worst team in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 33 11 11 3 2 0 2

