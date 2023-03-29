The Brooklyn Nets, with Spencer Dinwiddie, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 119-106 loss to the Magic, Dinwiddie totaled two points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.5 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.0 Assists 8.5 6.1 9.7 PRA 31.5 27 30.7 PR 22.5 20.9 21 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.5



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Rockets

Dinwiddie's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.8 points per contest, the Rockets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Rockets allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the league.

The Rockets give up 26 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 14.7 makes per contest, worst in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 29 23 1 4 3 1 0 1/2/2023 38 11 1 4 1 0 1 12/29/2022 35 15 4 6 3 0 1 12/23/2022 37 11 0 1 3 0 0 11/16/2022 32 9 2 10 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.