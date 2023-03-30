The New York Rangers (44-20-10) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the New Jersey Devils (46-20-8) on the road on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG.

The Rangers have put up an 8-1-1 record during their last 10 contests. They have scored 40 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%) while allowing 18 goals to their opponents.

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-135)

Devils (-135) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.8)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 44-20-10 record this season and are 10-10-20 in contests that have required overtime.

New York has earned 30 points (11-7-8) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 10 games this season when the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-7-1).

When New York has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 16 points (4-6-8 record).

The Rangers have earned 77 points in their 44 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 22-5-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 24-14-2 (50 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 48 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 5th 3.45 Goals Scored 3.36 12th 6th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.68 5th 5th 34.5 Shots 31.7 16th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 29.4 7th 16th 21.1% Power Play % 22.7% 10th 7th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 80.3% 13th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

