The New Jersey Devils will host the New York Rangers on Thursday, March 30, with the Rangers having won three straight games.

The Rangers' game against the Devils will air on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ 12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR 11/28/2022 Rangers Devils 5-3 NJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers concede 2.7 goals per game (198 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers' 249 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 74 25 59 84 97 32 23.1% Mika Zibanejad 74 38 43 81 63 48 48.8% Adam Fox 74 11 55 66 73 83 - Vincent Trocheck 74 20 37 57 60 51 56.2% Patrick Kane 67 21 34 55 60 29 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 202 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 255 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players