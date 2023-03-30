How to Watch the Rangers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils will host the New York Rangers on Thursday, March 30, with the Rangers having won three straight games.
The Rangers' game against the Devils will air on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG, so tune in to take in the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/7/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-3 (F/OT) NJ
|12/12/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|4-3 (F/OT) NYR
|11/28/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers concede 2.7 goals per game (198 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 249 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|74
|25
|59
|84
|97
|32
|23.1%
|Mika Zibanejad
|74
|38
|43
|81
|63
|48
|48.8%
|Adam Fox
|74
|11
|55
|66
|73
|83
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|74
|20
|37
|57
|60
|51
|56.2%
|Patrick Kane
|67
|21
|34
|55
|60
|29
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 202 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils' 255 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|70
|40
|46
|86
|77
|55
|34.8%
|Nico Hischier
|73
|30
|40
|70
|34
|57
|53.6%
|Dougie Hamilton
|74
|19
|50
|69
|65
|17
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|74
|31
|35
|66
|40
|33
|-
|Timo Meier
|70
|35
|23
|58
|57
|56
|35.7%
