The New York Rangers (44-20-10) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the New Jersey Devils (46-20-8) on the road on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-135) Rangers (+115) 6.5

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have been an underdog 21 times, and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

New York is 3-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Rangers.

New York has played 34 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 255 (5th) Goals 249 (12th) 202 (5th) Goals Allowed 198 (4th) 43 (21st) Power Play Goals 51 (14th) 37 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (10th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, New York has gone over the total three times.

The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Rangers have scored 249 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 12th in the NHL.

The Rangers have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 198 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +51 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

