Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (44-20-10) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the New Jersey Devils (46-20-8) on the road on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG.
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-135)
|Rangers (+115)
|6.5
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have been an underdog 21 times, and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.
- New York is 3-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Rangers.
- New York has played 34 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|255 (5th)
|Goals
|249 (12th)
|202 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|198 (4th)
|43 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (14th)
|37 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (10th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, New York has gone over the total three times.
- The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Rangers have scored 249 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 198 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +51 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
