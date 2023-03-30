Yankees Injury List Today - April 7
The New York Yankees (4-2) currently have nine players that have landed on the injured list. The club's upcoming game against the Baltimore Orioles (3-3) is set for Friday, April 7 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 3:05 PM ET.
Yankees Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Josh Donaldson
|Day-to-day
|Hamstring
|.125 / .176 / .313, 1 HR, 1 RBI
|Tommy Kahnle
|15 Day Injury List
|Biceps
|-
|Luis Severino
|15 Day Injury List
|Lat
|-
|Harrison Bader
|10 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
|Scott Effross
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Frankie Montás
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Carlos Rodón
|15 Day Injury List
|Forearm
|-
|Ben Rortvedt
|10 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Luis Gil
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Lou Trivino
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
Yankees Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Yankees
|-130
|+110
|NYY -1.5
|8.5
Yankees vs. Phillies Player Performance - April 5
The Yankees are back in action after taking down the Phillies by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday. In the win, they outhit Philadelphia 9-5.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|6 1/3 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 8 K, 3 BB
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
|Jose Trevino
|C
|1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|LF
|1-for-3, BB, 2B
|Aaron Judge
|CF
|1-for-3, BB
|DJ LeMahieu
|2B
|1-for-3, BB, 2B
