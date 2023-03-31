Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 123-114 win over the Rockets (his last action) Johnson posted 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Johnson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.4 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.2 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.4 PRA 23.5 21.5 23.7 PR 21.5 19.7 21.3 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Hawks

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.8 points per game.

The Hawks concede 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 25.9 per contest, 20th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 36 27 3 1 3 1 2 2/1/2023 15 6 1 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.