Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) take the court against the New York Knicks (44-33) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Knicks have put together a 43-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 42-34-1 mark of the Cavaliers.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Cleveland (28-17-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60.9%) than New York (11-9-1) does as the underdog (52.4%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (51.9% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (49.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 19-20, while the Cavaliers are 45-15 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- At 115.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, New York is 13th in the league offensively and eighth on defense.
- This season the Knicks are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.6 per game.
- With 12.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Knicks are 12th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- New York attempts 39.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 60.1% of its shots, with 70.1% of its makes coming from there.
