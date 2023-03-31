The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) take the court against the New York Knicks (44-33) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 3.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (220.5)
  • The Knicks have put together a 43-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 42-34-1 mark of the Cavaliers.
  • When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Cleveland (28-17-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60.9%) than New York (11-9-1) does as the underdog (52.4%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (51.9% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (49.4%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 19-20, while the Cavaliers are 45-15 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • At 115.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, New York is 13th in the league offensively and eighth on defense.
  • This season the Knicks are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.6 per game.
  • With 12.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Knicks are 12th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.
  • New York attempts 39.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 60.1% of its shots, with 70.1% of its makes coming from there.

