The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) take the court against the New York Knicks (44-33) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG

BSOH and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 3.5)

Cavaliers (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Knicks have put together a 43-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 42-34-1 mark of the Cavaliers.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Cleveland (28-17-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60.9%) than New York (11-9-1) does as the underdog (52.4%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (51.9% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (49.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 19-20, while the Cavaliers are 45-15 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

At 115.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, New York is 13th in the league offensively and eighth on defense.

This season the Knicks are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.6 per game.

With 12.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Knicks are 12th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.

New York attempts 39.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 60.1% of its shots, with 70.1% of its makes coming from there.

