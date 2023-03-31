Dorian Finney-Smith and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be matching up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 123-114 win over the Rockets, Finney-Smith put up six points and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Finney-Smith's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 6.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 14.4 12.4 PR 11.5 12.9 10.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Dorian Finney-Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Hawks

Finney-Smith's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Hawks give up 117.8 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

The Hawks concede 25.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 32 12 8 3 2 0 2 1/18/2023 35 9 9 3 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Finney-Smith or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.