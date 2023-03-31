The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

Nets (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



The Hawks have covered the spread less often than the Nets this season, tallying an ATS record of 33-41-2, as opposed to the 40-36-0 mark of the Nets.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (15-25-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (36.6%) than Brooklyn (19-12) does as the underdog (61.3%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 53.9% of the time this season (41 out of 76), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (35 out of 76).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 13-23, while the Hawks are 27-17 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nets Performance Insights

On offense Brooklyn is the 18th-ranked team in the NBA (113.5 points per game). On defense it is 12th (112.8 points conceded per game).

The Nets are 13th in the league in assists (25.4 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.

Brooklyn takes 39.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.8% of Brooklyn's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.2% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.