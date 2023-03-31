Nets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 118 - Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (240.5)
- The Hawks have covered the spread less often than the Nets this season, tallying an ATS record of 33-41-2, as opposed to the 40-36-0 mark of the Nets.
- When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (15-25-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (36.6%) than Brooklyn (19-12) does as the underdog (61.3%).
- Atlanta's games have gone over the total 53.9% of the time this season (41 out of 76), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (35 out of 76).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 13-23, while the Hawks are 27-17 as moneyline favorites.
Nets Performance Insights
- On offense Brooklyn is the 18th-ranked team in the NBA (113.5 points per game). On defense it is 12th (112.8 points conceded per game).
- The Nets are 13th in the league in assists (25.4 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.
- Brooklyn takes 39.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.8% of Brooklyn's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.2% are 2-pointers.
