The New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 101-92 win over the Heat (his most recent game) Quickley produced 24 points, four assists and three steals.

In this article we will look at Quickley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.2 19.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.3 PRA 23.5 21.5 27.6 PR 20.5 18.2 23.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.2



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Quickley is responsible for attempting 12.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

Quickley is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Quickley's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.8 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the league, allowing 106.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

Conceding 23.0 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.3 makes per contest, second in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 27 9 5 6 1 0 1 12/4/2022 24 12 5 2 0 0 0 10/30/2022 19 7 3 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.