Jalen Brunson plus his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 101-92 win over the Heat, Brunson totaled 12 points.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.6 21.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.1 Assists 6.5 6.1 5.7 PRA 34.5 33.2 30.5 PR 28.5 27.1 24.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Brunson is responsible for taking 16.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.3 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 106.7 points per contest.

Allowing 40.9 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 36 14 2 4 1 0 1 12/4/2022 32 23 2 4 2 1 0 10/30/2022 34 16 4 7 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.