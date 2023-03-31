Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The New York Knicks (44-33), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-3.5)
|221
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-3.5)
|220.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5)
|220.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|-
|-220
|+190
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +428 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.
- The Knicks' +221 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).
- These teams score 227.7 points per game combined, 6.7 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 219.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
- New York has won 43 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
Knicks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+10000
|+3500
|-10000
|Cavaliers
|+4000
|+1300
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.