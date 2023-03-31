The New York Knicks (44-33), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG

BSOH and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +428 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Knicks' +221 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

These teams score 227.7 points per game combined, 6.7 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 219.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

New York has won 43 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Knicks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +10000 +3500 -10000 Cavaliers +4000 +1300 -

