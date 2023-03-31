The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) square off against the New York Knicks (44-33) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 221.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 45 games this season that have gone over 221.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 228, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
  • New York has gone 43-34-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks have won in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, New York has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Knicks Total Facts
Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 36 46.8% 112.3 227.7 106.7 219.2 220.0
Knicks 45 58.4% 115.4 227.7 112.5 219.2 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Four of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • New York has performed better against the spread away (24-14-0) than at home (19-20-0) this year.
  • The Knicks score an average of 115.4 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers allow.
  • New York has put together a 35-23 ATS record and a 36-22 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 43-34 24-13 38-39
Knicks 43-34 7-7 40-37

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
33-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-23
35-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-22
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
38-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-9
45-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-8

