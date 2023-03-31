The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) square off against the New York Knicks (44-33) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 45 games this season that have gone over 221.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 228, 6.5 more points than this game's total.

New York has gone 43-34-0 ATS this season.

The Knicks have won in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, New York has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Knicks Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 36 46.8% 112.3 227.7 106.7 219.2 220.0 Knicks 45 58.4% 115.4 227.7 112.5 219.2 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

Four of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.

New York has performed better against the spread away (24-14-0) than at home (19-20-0) this year.

The Knicks score an average of 115.4 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers allow.

New York has put together a 35-23 ATS record and a 36-22 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 43-34 24-13 38-39 Knicks 43-34 7-7 40-37

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 33-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-23 35-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-22 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-9 45-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.