Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) square off against the New York Knicks (44-33) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|221.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 45 games this season that have gone over 221.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 228, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
- New York has gone 43-34-0 ATS this season.
- The Knicks have won in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, New York has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|36
|46.8%
|112.3
|227.7
|106.7
|219.2
|220.0
|Knicks
|45
|58.4%
|115.4
|227.7
|112.5
|219.2
|224.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- Four of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- New York has performed better against the spread away (24-14-0) than at home (19-20-0) this year.
- The Knicks score an average of 115.4 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers allow.
- New York has put together a 35-23 ATS record and a 36-22 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|43-34
|24-13
|38-39
|Knicks
|43-34
|7-7
|40-37
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|115.4
|24
|13
|33-14
|35-23
|35-12
|36-22
|106.7
|112.5
|1
|8
|38-20
|32-9
|45-13
|33-8
