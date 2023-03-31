Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - March 31
Take a look at the injury report for the New York Knicks (44-33), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Knicks prepare for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Knicks claimed a 101-92 victory over the Heat. Immanuel Quickley recorded 24 points, one rebound and four assists for the Knicks.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|5.6
|1.5
|1.7
|Julius Randle
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|25.1
|10.0
|4.1
|Duane Washington Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Hip
|7.9
|1.2
|2.0
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Danny Green: Out (Health And Safety Protocols), Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Groin), Raul Neto: Questionable (Hamstring), Dean Wade: Questionable (Illness), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and MSG
Knicks Season Insights
- The Knicks' 115.4 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers allow.
- New York is 36-22 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
- The Knicks have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 116.1 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average of 115.4.
- New York connects on 12.5 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.9 on average.
- The Knicks rank seventh in the league averaging 114.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-3.5
|220
