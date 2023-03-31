Take a look at the injury report for the New York Knicks (44-33), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Knicks prepare for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Knicks claimed a 101-92 victory over the Heat. Immanuel Quickley recorded 24 points, one rebound and four assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Derrick Rose PG Questionable Illness 5.6 1.5 1.7 Julius Randle PF Out Ankle 25.1 10.0 4.1 Duane Washington Jr. SG Out Hip 7.9 1.2 2.0

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Danny Green: Out (Health And Safety Protocols), Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Groin), Raul Neto: Questionable (Hamstring), Dean Wade: Questionable (Illness), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MSG

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 115.4 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers allow.

New York is 36-22 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

The Knicks have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 116.1 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average of 115.4.

New York connects on 12.5 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.9 on average.

The Knicks rank seventh in the league averaging 114.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -3.5 220

