The New York Knicks (44-33) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 31, 2023.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, New York has a 26-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Knicks score 8.7 more points per game (115.4) than the Cavaliers give up (106.7).

New York has put together a 36-22 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are averaging more points at home (116.8 per game) than on the road (114). And they are conceding less at home (112.4) than on the road (112.7).

New York allows 112.4 points per game at home, and 112.7 on the road.

At home the Knicks are picking up 23.1 assists per game, one more than on the road (22.1).

Knicks Injuries