Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) and the New York Knicks (44-33) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as a player to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks won their most recent game against the Heat, 101-92, on Wednesday. Immanuel Quickley led the way with 24 points, plus one rebound and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 24 1 4 3 0 2 Quentin Grimes 23 8 4 1 0 5 Josh Hart 13 8 3 2 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Brunson leads the Knicks in assists (6.1 per game), and averages 23.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Quickley gives the Knicks 14.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks get 9.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Mitchell Robinson is putting up 7.2 points, 9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 69% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 24.3 7.1 3.9 0.6 0.2 2.3 Immanuel Quickley 19.3 4 4.3 1.3 0.2 2.2 Josh Hart 10.7 7.5 4.2 1.8 0.4 1.1 RJ Barrett 18.9 4.1 2.3 0.2 0.4 1.2 Quentin Grimes 13.1 3.5 2.7 0.9 0.4 3

