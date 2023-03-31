Jalen Brunson, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - March 31
Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) and the New York Knicks (44-33) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as a player to watch.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks won their most recent game against the Heat, 101-92, on Wednesday. Immanuel Quickley led the way with 24 points, plus one rebound and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Immanuel Quickley
|24
|1
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Quentin Grimes
|23
|8
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Josh Hart
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
Knicks Players to Watch
- Brunson leads the Knicks in assists (6.1 per game), and averages 23.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Quickley gives the Knicks 14.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Knicks get 9.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.
- Mitchell Robinson is putting up 7.2 points, 9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 69% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|24.3
|7.1
|3.9
|0.6
|0.2
|2.3
|Immanuel Quickley
|19.3
|4
|4.3
|1.3
|0.2
|2.2
|Josh Hart
|10.7
|7.5
|4.2
|1.8
|0.4
|1.1
|RJ Barrett
|18.9
|4.1
|2.3
|0.2
|0.4
|1.2
|Quentin Grimes
|13.1
|3.5
|2.7
|0.9
|0.4
|3
