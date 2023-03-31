Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 123-114 win over the Rockets, Bridges tallied 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bridges' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 19.8 28.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.3 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.4 PRA 34.5 27.6 35.4 PR 31.5 24.2 33 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Mikal Bridges' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Hawks

Bridges' opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

The Hawks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 117.8 points per contest.

The Hawks allow 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

The Hawks allow 25.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 38 24 5 3 2 2 2 2/1/2023 30 23 5 7 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bridges or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.