The Brooklyn Nets (41-35), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Barclays Center, take on the Atlanta Hawks (38-38). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks average 118 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 117.8 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +14 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +54 scoring differential.

These teams average 231.5 points per game combined, 8.5 less than this game's total.

These teams give up 230.6 points per game combined, 9.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has put together a 33-40-3 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has put together a 39-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Nets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +60000 +15000 -3448 Hawks +25000 +8000 -130

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.