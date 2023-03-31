The Brooklyn Nets (41-35) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) meet in a matchup with no set line at Barclays Center on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE. The point total is 241.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 17 times.

Brooklyn's games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 15.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nets' ATS record is 40-36-0 this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won 27 out of the 39 games, or 69.2%, in which it has been favored.

Brooklyn has a record of 29-15, a 65.9% win rate, when it's favored by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 51.2% chance to win.

Nets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 17 22.4% 113.5 231.5 112.8 230.6 226.7 Hawks 29 38.2% 118 231.5 117.8 230.6 233.3

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Nets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Brooklyn has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 36 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 40 games when playing on the road.

The Nets put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Hawks give up (117.8).

Brooklyn is 19-9 against the spread and 21-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Nets and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 40-36 0-0 35-41 Hawks 34-42 0-0 42-34

Nets vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Hawks 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 118 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 19-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-26 21-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-21 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 32-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-8 36-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.