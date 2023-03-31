The Brooklyn Nets' (41-35) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Friday, March 31 game against the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at Barclays Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets came out on top in their most recent matchup 123-114 against the Rockets on Wednesday. Cameron Johnson recorded 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1 Day'Ron Sharpe C Questionable Ankle 4.8 4.1 0.8

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 113.5 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 117.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.8 points, Brooklyn is 21-7.

While the Nets are scoring 113.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 113.2 points per contest.

Brooklyn makes 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.0. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.1%.

The Nets rank sixth in the league averaging 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 112.6 points per 100 possessions.

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 240

