Nets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - March 31
The Brooklyn Nets' (41-35) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Friday, March 31 game against the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at Barclays Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets came out on top in their most recent matchup 123-114 against the Rockets on Wednesday. Cameron Johnson recorded 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|4.8
|4.1
|0.8
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets' 113.5 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 117.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.8 points, Brooklyn is 21-7.
- While the Nets are scoring 113.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 113.2 points per contest.
- Brooklyn makes 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.0. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.1%.
- The Nets rank sixth in the league averaging 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 112.6 points per 100 possessions.
Nets vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-1.5
|240
