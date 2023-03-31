How to Watch the Nets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (41-35) play the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at Barclays Center on March 31, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Nets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- Brooklyn is 30-9 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
- The Nets score just 4.3 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Hawks allow (117.8).
- Brooklyn is 21-7 when it scores more than 117.8 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Nets are scoring more points at home (113.6 per game) than away (113.5). And they are allowing less at home (110.3) than away (115.1).
- Brooklyn allows 110.3 points per game at home, and 115.1 on the road.
- This year the Nets are averaging more assists at home (26 per game) than on the road (24.8).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Questionable
|Ankle
