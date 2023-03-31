Barclays Center is where the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) and Brooklyn Nets (41-35) will square off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nets' Last Game

The Nets were victorious in their previous game versus the Rockets, 123-114, on Wednesday. Cameron Johnson starred with 31 points, plus seven boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Johnson 31 7 5 1 1 5 Mikal Bridges 27 6 6 0 1 4 Spencer Dinwiddie 20 4 11 1 0 3

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is putting up team highs in points (19.8 per game) and assists (3.4). And he is contributing 4.4 rebounds, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Dinwiddie paces the Nets in assists (6.1 per game), and produces 17.6 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is posting a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.6 points and 1.8 assists, making 70.3% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 16.7 4.3 10.4 1.1 0.2 1.5 Mikal Bridges 28.7 4.3 2.4 0.5 0.6 3 Nicolas Claxton 14.1 9.5 2.5 0.7 2.2 0 Cameron Johnson 16.1 5.2 2.4 1.3 0.4 2.4 Royce O'Neale 8.4 5.8 2.6 0.9 0.4 2

